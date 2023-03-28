CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg mother said her children are physically okay after a very special sixth birthday party ended in a neighbor being arrested.

The shooting happened Sunday evening in the 1100 block of Ballina Way in north Charlotte.

CMPD officers were called to the scene because an alleged fight between a group of adults lead to at least one adult shooting at least eight rounds.

The mother of the six-year-old told Queen City News roughly 20 neighborhood children (as young as five, and as old as ten) and adults had enjoyed the party, mostly without any troubles.

At one, however, witnesses said there was a situation between at least two children that was sorted out quickly.

That situation eventually restarted, but between two adults who also attended.

CMPD said that witnesses reported that Nautica Hamilton, 26, had pulled out a handgun from a purse and shot it in the direction of the children and parents.

The bullets shattered the front window of a house nearby and hit a vehicle parked outside the house.

No one was hurt.

Authorities arrested Hamilton around midnight Monday.

She’s been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting into an occupied dwelling, both felony crimes, and damage to property, which is a misdemeanor.