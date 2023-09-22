CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were injured and two of them suffered life-threatening injuries following an apparent shooting Thursday night in east Charlotte, Medic said.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident Thursday night near Delta Crossing Lane. Three patients were transported to an area medical center, two of them with life-threatening injuries, Medic said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, or if there are any suspects, are unknown at this time. Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for more information.