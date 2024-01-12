CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy was shot inside his home in north Charlotte Thursday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, near 3200 Burbank Drive in north Charlotte. A 14-year-old boy was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to an area medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed multiple shots were heard by witnesses nearby and that the gunfire struck two homes in the residential neighborhood. It was not stated by CMPD whether or not the homes were being targeted.

No arrests have been made and this remains an active investigation.