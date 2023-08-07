CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting Monday morning near the University City area, Medic said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the Hilton Hotel located on JM Keynes Drive in northeast Charlotte.

A man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was transported to an area medical center to be treated for serious injuries, according to Medic and CMPD.

Queen City News was at the scene as CMPD was still investigating the incident as of 7 a.m. There is no mention of a motive or arrests at this time. This remains an active investigation.