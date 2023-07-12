CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person is in the hospital following a shooting in south Charlotte Wednesday morning, Medic said.

Officials responded to calls regarding around 7 a.m. an assault with a deadly weapon near 5100 South Blvd. where a victim was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a suspect has been arrested and a gun was recovered on the scene.