CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police held its third-quarter public safety report Thursday, reporting an increase in shootings involving minors, as well as an increase in property crimes and auto thefts. Overall, violent crime is down, they said.

“The rise in shootings involving our youth is disturbing to the CMPD but should also be disturbing to all Charlotte residents. The CMPD cannot simply ‘arrest its way’ out of this issue,” the department said in a released statement on Thursday.

Areas of concern

CMPD said in response to this alarming statistic, they continue to provide more than two dozen youth programs through their Community Engagement Division.

CMPD reports that overall crime in 2023 has risen by 11% due to a continued spike in property crime, which is up 14%, and more specifically due to the rise in vehicle thefts, which are up 125%.

CMPD reports it has seen a reduction in the rate of vehicle thefts from the 143% increase reported in mid-July this year.

“The main contributor to vehicle thefts remains the Hyundai-Kia social media ‘challenge.’ Hyundai and Kia vehicles continue to be targeted at an alarming rate, up 843%, with juveniles committing most of these thefts, 70% of total auto theft arrests,” CMPD said Thursday.

Last month, CMPD announced the results of its Stolen Car and Recovery Law Enforcement Team (SCARLET) Operation. More than 150 stolen vehicles were recovered, 91 firearms were seized, and hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs were seized, they said.

Areas of improvement

There were several areas where the City of Charlotte is seeing improvement. CMPD reports that overall violent crime is down 5% in 2023 with declines in several categories including homicides, down by 19%, robberies, down by 11%, and aggravated assaults, down by 2%.

While nationwide, police departments are reportedly seeing reductions in applications and hiring, CMPD reports they are getting ready to welcome its largest-ever recruit class with 82 initial members of Class 196.

Overall hiring within the CMPD has increased by 22% between 2022 and 2023. Total applications have increased by 18% year-to-date, CMPD said on Thursday. In 2023, CMPD reports that citizen-initiated patrol responses have increased by 2%. Proactive ‘zone checks’ are up by 4%.

“Zone checks allow officers to station in specific areas to provide a presence and deter criminal activity,” CMPD explained.

2023 compared to 2022

The following breakdown below provides an overall snapshot of crime, year-to-date: