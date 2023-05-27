CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An overnight shootout at an east Charlotte party between an officer and a suspect is being investigated, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the initial call about a large party with several people with weapons around 2 a.m. near 2600 Arnold Drive in east Charlotte. Upon arrival, officers observed a large party taking place, a suspect inside a vehicle parked at the party started shooting, and one of the officers returned fire, according to the police report.

The suspect fled in the vehicle, a four-door silver sedan with a sunroof.

No injuries were reported.

CSI, operations command and the internal affairs bureau are among the departments involved in the investigation. Det. Albanese is the lead on the case.