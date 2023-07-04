CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Queen City tradition. It’s the Fourth of July in Charlotte and with countless ways to celebrate, the annual SkyShow at Truist Field remains one of the top choices to see fireworks.

This year, the Charlotte Knights welcome the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for their Independence Day extravaganza at Truist Field in uptown Charlotte, Tuesday, July 4.

The first pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday. Purchase tickets here.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said streets around Romare Bearden Park near Truist Field will be closed Tuesday night for the fireworks display in uptown Charlotte.

“The heaviest impact on traffic will be between 9 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Please avoid driving in uptown if possible tonight. Also, please do not stop on the shoulder of the interstate to view fireworks, it creates a major safety hazard,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.