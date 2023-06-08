CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — While Charlotte Douglas international has not directly experienced disruptions from any low visibility here in the Queen City, flights headed to the northeast have felt delays from the smoky conditions.

Newark, La Guardia and Kennedy International airports all experienced delays on Wednesday due to low visibility caused by wildfire smoke. Thursday was a repeat performance.

This morning, the Federal Aviation Administration put a ground stop in place at La Guardia. This means certain flights, but not all, were held at their origin airports to help ease congestion and avoid traffic jams.

Ground delays remain in effect until 9:59 p.m. Thursday at Newark and La Guardia, with delays ranging from 34-54 minutes. Fortunately, there were relatively few flight cancellations.

Regarding other impacts on flyers: The smoky flight visibility for pilots may be less than desirable, but the quality of air inside the aircraft is not. Any smoky odor sensed by passengers dissipates quickly as re-circulated cabin air. It’s a mix of outside and inside air, directed through HEPA filters.

Back on the ground, there is an additional issue to consider that may potentially affect airport operations: the working conditions for airline employees on the tarmac.

The air quality at Charlotte Douglas was downgraded from an alarming Code Red Wednesday to a still-unhealthy Code Orange Thursday. I reached out to American Airlines to see if any special accommodations have been made for local employees.

Bri Harper with American’s communications said the airline is “making protective gear available as needed for team members at CLT.”