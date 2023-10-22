CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Smoking materials that were improperly discarded are believed to be the cause of an overnight apartment fire in northeast Charlotte, the Charlotte Fire Department said on Sunday.

Fire crews responded to calls regarding the incident around 4 a.m. at an apartment complex near 8800 Legacy Park. Light fire was showing upon arrival and the blaze was controlled within a few minutes by about 30 firefighters, CFD said.

CFD said the cause of the fire is believed to be due to smoking materials being improperly discarded.

About $1,000 in damage was estimated, CFD said.

No injuries were reported.