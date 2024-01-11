CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Do you remember where you were when the famed Airbus A320 landed in the Hudson River?

The ditching captured worldwide attention when live news reports showed the downed plane in the river’s icy waters. Who can forget the scenes of passengers jumping in- with others standing out on the wings awaiting rescue?

Captain Sully Sullenberger and First Officer Jeff Skiles were hailed as heroes for successfully ditching the Airbus with no loss of life. This after a collision with a flock of geese just seconds after take-off from LaGuardia Airport.

The infamous bird strike caused immediate dual engine failure leaving the passenger jet powerless. With not enough altitude to safely glide back to the airport, the flight crew opted to land in the Hudson River. Known as the most successful ditch in aviation history, the flight’s successful outcome has inspired countless people over the years.

If you are one of them, the Sullenberger Aviation Museum invites you to participate in a nationwide social media campaign to honor the 15th anniversary. It’s part of a partnership with Captain Sully and his social team. They are calling it hashtag miracle2me.

Between now and January 15th, anyone on social media is invited to share what this storied event meant to them that day, and how it has inspired them in the years beyond.

Those who participate may be included in a special digital collage to commemorate what the miracle on the Hudson means to the general public.