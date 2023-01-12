CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There’s a chance the Charlotte City Council terms could go from two to four years.

Who decides? Either the council could make the outright decision, or a 5,000 signature petition by Charlotte residents would create a referendum.

But several council members liked the idea recently.

During the Budget, Governance, and Intergovernmental Relations committee meeting this week, a discussion arose over term extensions. Councilmembers Dimple Ajmera, Malcolm Graham, and Lawana Slack-Mayfield, all voiced support for the change during the meeting. However, council member Ed Driggs disagreed.

“I’ve voiced my opposition to four-year terms in the past because I think that, for one, our legislature in North Carolina and the House of Representatives can all operate on two-year terms, I don’t see why we can’t,” Driggs said.

State law says the council can proceed with the decision to extend their terms from two to four years on their own unless a public petition gets at least five thousand signatures that call for a referendum.

“The county conducted a referendum not that long ago, and the public came out 60-40 against four-year terms. And I think that’s something that ought to inform our own process,” Driggs said.

Slack-Mayfield thinks the extension of terms will give members more time to acclimate and accomplish more together.

“We have elections this year,” Slack-Mayfield said. “Filing is in July. Primaries are (in) September. That means a lot of our council work stops in June because it gives a perceived unfair opportunity for the elected. The challenge for us is that we can’t do some of the constituency work we need to do because of campaign season. Give people a chance to actually get in, learn policymaking, and be able to see through projects.”

Councilmember Tariq Bokhari said he would see that a petition garnered 5,000 signatures to avoid the council pushing the change through without public support.

The committee voted to move this discussion regarding lengthening council terms forward so the entire Council can be a part of the conversation.

Term lengths vary throughout cities in North Carolina, many have four-year terms, but Raleigh, which is the closest in size to Charlotte, still only has two-year terms for council members.