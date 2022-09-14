CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – City Council members have received their committee assignments from Mayor Vi Lyles, but not everyone is pleased.

One City Councilman accuses the Mayor of playing politics rather than looking out for Charlotteans’ best interests.

After sitting on the Council for more than five years, Councilman Tariq Bokhari says he’s been noticing a theme of political maneuvering and retaliation, which he thinks is evident in his committee assignments.

But first, what are the committees within the charlotte city council?

There are currently four:

Budget, governance, and intergovernmental relations Jobs and economic development Housing, safety, and community Transportation, planning, and development

They meet on the first Monday every month to set policy and guide the city manager in areas they want to address.

“They’re kind of informal gatherings where staff comes and works with subsets of council members to work through issues; anyone can be a leader in any topic without being appointed to a chair or on a committee. The problem, though, is, if you’re not part of the group that’s really in the weeds of creating the plan,” Bokhari said.

And that’s where Bokhari takes issue with Lyles’ new assignments to those committees. Bokhari is a main actor in business development and recruitment in Charlotte but was not placed on the Jobs and economic development committee.

“It’s clear that I have led, over the last five years, economic development in this community, recruiting businesses here; it’s something I can continue to do without that chair. But, you know, not even being on the committee was something of a bit of a slap in the face,” Bokhari said.

Bokhari was placed on the intergovernmental relations and housing committees but was notably left off the transportation committee.

“Everyone has said we need a transformational transportation investment in Charlotte. And it’s been the same old plan and roadblocks every other place we go,” Bokhari said. “So me not even getting a seat on that committee, let alone a leadership position. When I have, behind the scenes, been a leader there, it’s just, it’s what’s not, it’s not good for the city, and the outcomes that we’re trying to get over this next year and a half.”

Mayor Lyles’ sent QCN a statement in response to Bokhari’s comments:

“Because of this shortened council term, the focus of determining which council members would be on which committee was to create stability and ensure that current committee work could continue with as little transition as possible.

In most cases, council members who were on a particular committee during the previous term carried that assignment over to the new committees. There were obviously a few exceptions because of having to transition four new council members, the consolidation of seven previous committees into four committees, and ensuring that no council member served on more than two committees.

All four of the committees will be doing important and vital work, and I look forward to the progress we will make on many topics critical to our community through our council committee work.”