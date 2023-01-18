CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Piedmont Natural Gas customers are experiencing sticker shock for their monthly gas bills and are wondering why.

“Our personal bill was over $700, and I was like something’s not right about this,” said Charlotte resident Rachel McLauchlin.

We found McLaughlin on the Nextdoor app, where neighbors were commenting one after another about the shocking increase to their Piedmont Natural Gas bill.

McLaughlin, specifically, just hired a company in early December to add insulation to their home.

“Made our house energy efficient, like I said, we just spent thousands of dollars doing that, and they were like, ‘You’ll see your bills be cut in half.’ and then for ours to be like tripled, we were like, ‘what is going on?'” McLauchlin said.

Piedmont Natural Gas made an informational video to explain what might cause someone’s bill to increase.

A spokesperson told Queen City News two main factors typically contribute to the spike: The price of natural gas has gone up globally, and usage in conjunction with the dive in temps during colder months.

Still, McLaughlin isn’t convinced that her $758 bill resulted from a little winter blast.

“Everybody is saying that utilities have gone up and the cost of gas has gone up. I understand that there may have been an incremental upcharge to it, but more than 200% of what it was previously?” she said. “No way. It’s got to be an error,” she continued, “hopefully, fingers crossed, this isn’t a trend.”

Queen City News asked PNG to contact us if they discover an error in their billing. Their spokesperson added they have energy-saving tips on their website. Those struggling with their bills can also apply for assistance programs online by clicking here.