CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Some families at the Mezzanine Apartments off Freedom Drive have been without water since Saturday.

They say that’s when a pipe bursts, causing water damage in hallways and apartment units.

Despite calling and emailing the apartment property managers, Queen City News could not get ahold of anyone who might explain what caused the outage or why it took so long to fix the problem.

Signs posted on the doorways of the 2627 building read:

“The water will be out until Tuesday at the earliest. We apologize for this inconvenience, but we are working to try to get things restored as quickly as possible. The breezeways will become slick, so please use caution when entering the hallway.”

To cope with the lack of water, some families filled buckets and jugs with an outdoor faucet attached to one of the buildings that still had running water.

As of Monday, residents said three buildings were without water.

“I’m not sure of exactly what happened. We weren’t home, and we got a phone call saying there was flooding,” said tenant Chantee Steele, who lives in the 2627 building. “When we got here, it was just water pouring everywhere.”

Steele’s apartment sustained significant damage as water poured out her light fixtures and ceilings on Saturday.

She says property managers told her a sprinkler had burst.

“We’re on fire watch because the sprinkler system does not work. And I don’t know who’s doing the fire watch because nobody’s at the office,” said Steele.

Since then, tenants have not been able to flush toilets, take showers, or drink water from their sinks or filtration systems. Garry Robinson, a resident in a handicapped unit, says the situation has become a health and safety hazard.

“This gentleman gave me a couple of bottles of water. I have neuropathy in my feet, plus I have prostate cancer, so I’m on medication,” he said. “I feel as if that could have been taken care of when it happened. I know there’s more than one plumber in Charlotte. They could have subcontracted this work out to another individual to get it done.”

Not to mention, the lack of water made for a very different Christmas celebration than many were expecting.

“I’m very frustrated because I’ve been here for a month, and this is my first Christmas that we could have celebrated all of us. I’m frustrated because we couldn’t do anything,” Steele said.