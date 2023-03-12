CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in south Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:40 p.m. Saturday night near 7000 South Boulevard in south Charlotte.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no mention of a suspect and this remains an active investigation.

The DA’s Office, CSI, CFD, victim services, operations command, and Medic were among the departments that responded to the scene. Det. Buhr is the lead on the case.