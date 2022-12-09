CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A south Charlotte elementary school was evacuated Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, after receiving a bomb threat, according to CMS officials.

Pinewood Elementary cleared all students and staff from the school to Office Depot on the 5100 block of South Boulevard.

School officials say they are working closely with authorities to provide ‘complete support’ and help in any way possible.

Parents and families must pick up their children from Office Depot; bus riders will be dismissed from that location.

“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority,” a CMS spokesperson wrote.

Police continue to investigate the situation.