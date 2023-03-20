CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman is missing in south Charlotte and the public’s assistance is being asked for to find her, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Monday.

Rita Alejandro, 85, was last seen on Monday morning around 7 a.m. near 1000 Rea Road driving her gold-colored 2010 Cadillac SRC with North Carolina tags, 7143BP.

She is known to be suffering from cognitive issues. Anyone with information should contact 911.