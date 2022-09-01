CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s an unfortunate downside of apartment living.

Packages are often delivered to supposedly safe mail rooms rather than to your door.

At the Hub South End apartments, there are two security checkpoints before residents can access their packages – one at the entrance to the mailroom and another at the entrance of the packaging area.

Residents are sent an access code to unlock the doors. But twice in the past two months, those checkpoints failed, and packages were stolen.

“I don’t know what more you could do besides video cameras, and I guess having somebody stand guard out here,” said resident McCann Mellett.

On Aug. 9, residents received an email with surveillance photos of a man allegedly ransacking the package room at the Hub. The notice said the suspect opened packages, rummaged through them, and took what he wanted.

In the email, apartment managers told residents, “To prevent this from happening in the future, you can help us by braving the social awkwardness of not letting someone into the package room or the building behind you.”

On Wednesday, a similar incident happened again. Residents entered their package room to find opened packages and items strewn about the floor.

“I was kind of startled. It’s definitely not good whenever that happens,” said Mellett. “If it happens more than once, definitely, I think this is seen as, like, a targeted area.”

The residents’ lease at the Hub states, “We’re not liable to you or any guests or occupants for injury, damage, or loss to person or property caused by criminal conduct of other persons.”

It also says, “We’re not obliged to furnish security personnel, security lights, security gates or fences, or other forms of security.”

But Charlotte Attorney Walter Bowers says he respectfully disagrees with that portion of the lease.

North Carolina state law says landlords are responsible for providing a safe and secure premise.

“In a situation where a landlord is put on notice that there is criminal activity happening, they just can’t shrug their shoulders and walk away as if they don’t have any responsibility,” said Bowers.

Queen City News contacted the Hub South End apartment managers and was told to reach out to their property management company, Bell Properties. Bell Properties did not return our call or email asking if they plan to implement any additional safety measures following the two thefts.

Though the apartment may not be liable for the stolen mail, there is potentially some reprieve for tenants.

Bowers says depending on the policy, some renter’s insurance will cover the theft of personal belongings.