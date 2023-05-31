CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A prominent South End brewery has new life, as Sycamore Brewing reopened a taproom Wednesday.

The brewery is part of The Line high rise on Hawkins Street, next door to its former location along the Blue Line light rail. The 16-story building houses a combination of office and commercial space.

BACK IN TOWN 🍻 | A prominent South End brewery has new life as Sycamore Brewing reopened a taproom Wednesday! Details: https://t.co/ByLaGf2CqZ @coatsspeak pic.twitter.com/tD2uCoXFt1 — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) May 31, 2023

The brewery is known for its Mountain Candy IPA, Southern Girl Blonde Ale, and former expansive outdoor space.

Sycamore wrote the following on its social media:

“Along with our delicious new menu, coffee shop & cafe, your favorite syc brews, and the best vibes. Stop by and see us!”

Records show Rockhurst LLC sold its 1.6-acre property housing the original Sycamore to Charlotte Hawkins LLC for $9 million in November 2019. That location closed in October and is under construction for commercial development.