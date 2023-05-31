CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A prominent South End brewery has new life, as Sycamore Brewing reopened a taproom Wednesday.
The brewery is part of The Line high rise on Hawkins Street, next door to its former location along the Blue Line light rail. The 16-story building houses a combination of office and commercial space.
The brewery is known for its Mountain Candy IPA, Southern Girl Blonde Ale, and former expansive outdoor space.
Sycamore wrote the following on its social media:
“Along with our delicious new menu, coffee shop & cafe, your favorite syc brews, and the best vibes. Stop by and see us!”
Records show Rockhurst LLC sold its 1.6-acre property housing the original Sycamore to Charlotte Hawkins LLC for $9 million in November 2019. That location closed in October and is under construction for commercial development.