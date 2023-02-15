CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Monday night’s South End shooting that left two dead was a murder-suicide, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday.

South End shocked by shooting deaths of two people Monday

Officers responded to calls regarding the shooting shortly before midnight on Monday near 100 West Summit Ave. Dionyah Thompson, 23, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Elie Noel, 33, was also found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed Noel shot and killed Thompson and then turned the gun on himself, according to the police report.

The DA’s Office, victim services, CFD, CSI, and operations command were among the departments that responded to the scene.