CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After nearly 30 years in business, Sandwich Max will serve its last order at its South End location this week.

Owner Sam Nicholson describes working behind the sandwich shop counter as his stage.

“We get their order, we make it, we talk to them — sometimes while we make it or after, just being around the people all of the time,” he said.

On Wednesday, the shop is closing its doors.

“It’s a sad day for the people who have enjoyed this lunch spot in Charlotte for so many years and in just a matter of days,” said customer John Rendleman.

Rendleman has been eating lunch at Sandwich Max since he moved down the street six years ago.

“Then I moved a couple of years ago,” he said. “I still come here all the time for lunch. It’s like a big magnet.”

The shop has also become a magnet that’s drawn the liking of a developer. Like several other food staples across South End, Sandwich Max will soon be replaced by an apartment complex.

“That’s what is happening, and it’s not a bad thing,” Nicholson said. “The growth that is going on in South End has been planned for quite some time, and I am not a city planner, but I see what they are doing, and they are actually doing a good job with it.”

While South End continues to evolve, so are business owners. After facing climbing food costs, staffing issues, and now an ending lease, Sandwich Max is going digital.

“We are really excited for the new concept, hoping that it is going to get a different kind of business in, maybe a bit more of the new South End crowd,” said staff member Madalynn Nicholson.

Sam tells Queen City News he recently signed a contract with Charlotte Eats. It’s a ghost kitchen where customers can order online for pick-up only.

“It is going to be interesting, the transition of being in a 250-square-foot space with three or four people every day,” Nicholson said. “It could be a little unnerving at times, but we will work through it. It will be fine.”

He says the end goal is to open a brick-and-mortar location eventually, but that will depend on the success of the ghost kitchen and the state of the economy.