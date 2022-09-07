CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — What was once a Charlotte staple is getting a new lease on life.

Price’s Chicken Coop in South End was a popular spot in the Queen City for decades.

The sidewalk outside the shop on its final day last June showed the impact the walk-up chicken joint had on the Queen City.

“[That was a] busy, busy day for these people here,” Charlotte resident Jehru Pharmes said. “It’s an amazing place, the food was amazing, and the people were great. It’s a shot to the community that it’s gone now.”

Nearly 15 months after the Price family closed its doors for good due to food prices and worker shortages, the shop still sits empty on Camden Road.

“Well, the sidewalk is empty now. You’d typically get caught up in some of the traffic depending on what time you come out here. It smells different,” said former customer Nica Henderson.

What was once a popular eating spot will soon be a place for people to call home.

In July, Florida developer Stiles Corporation purchased the less than one-acre plot of land for $3.8 million.

The company is partnering with Catalyst Capital Partners of Charlotte to turn the property into luxury apartments.

“It is going to change the landscape here in this area, definitely,” Charlotte resident Craig Phillips said.

The corporation says the plan includes 315 apartments and retail and office space on the bottom floor.

“Mixed feelings. I understand the growth we are going through, but dang, we are really turning into this crazy big city where we have high-rises everywhere now,” Henderson said.

“I am guessing it will fit in with the community, you know, that’s all that is going up in this community now. So, more people,” Pharmes said.y

Construction is expected to begin by the end of 2022.