CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News is learning more about the apartment complex that was being built in the SouthPark area, before it caught fire, and the company behind the project.

The property itself was purchased in January 2022 for $11.9 million. Mill Creek Residential is the company that broke ground on the apartment complex.

This project was their first ground-up development in the Charlotte area.

Here’s what we know about what they were building:

Modera SouthPark was advertised as a luxury apartment community consisting of two buildings with 239 units and an average of 1,100 square feet.

First move-ins were planned for the spring of 2024

Some of the community features included a resort-style pool, golf simulator, electric vehicle charging stations and more

One of the twin buildings was destroyed on Thursday. It’s not clear how the fire impacted the other side.

Mill Creek is expanding its footprint in Charlotte. In August 2022, the developer announced it broke ground on another luxury apartment community located in lower South End, known as LoSo Terraces.

Two construction workers remain missing, and 15 other workers were rescued as crews battled the massive fire Thursday at the apartment complex construction site in the SouthPark area.

The cause of the 5-alarm fire remains under investigation.