CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — MEDIC confirms a person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday afternoon after being shot near the 3400 block of Sharon Road.

Neighbors relayed to Queen City News that CMPD told them that a man was running along the sidewalk when another person, also on foot, shot him at least twice. They say police informed them the man was shot in the leg and hand.

The man apparently ran across the street after being shot and ended up in the front yard of a home.

Though few details have been released about what led up to the shooting, neighbors expressed sincere surprise and concern that this took place in broad daylight in one of Charlotte’s most affluent areas.

“It was just a surprise that there was a shooting in this neighborhood. I’ve lived here 30 years, and there hasn’t been one before,” said neighbor Chris Mahoney, who lives two doors down from where the shooting occurred.

Mahoney says an officer on the scene informed him that a suspect was taken into custody on Ferncliff Road, not far from the scene. While he did not hear the shots or see what happened, he did see the victim being loaded into an ambulance.

“I just saw them put him on there, and I saw him move his arm. So, he wasn’t not moving,” said Mahoney.

Although Mahoney believes a suspect is in custody, he said some more details as to what led up to the shooting might give him and his neighbors some more peace of mind.

“If it was a known person, then that would make me feel a little better. But if it was just something that happened randomly, that would be disturbing,” he said.

CMPD has not publicly released any information about this shooting at this time.