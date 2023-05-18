CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The flames shot high into the sky, and many working on Fairview Road a couple blocks from a five-alarm fire came outside to see what was happening.

“I came out right just as it started,” said Amber Murphy, standing on Fairview Road. “All I saw was a big building on fire. I came over to the end of the parking lot and I could feel the heat coming from it.”

That is close to two blocks away from the Liberty Row Drive site. Those stuck in traffic say they pulled over because everything was at a standstill.

“I look to the left and I am like, ‘Why is the sky black,’” added Donte Sims as he was following the traffic detour. “I’m thinking a thunderstorm is coming or something. I look, get to the next light, and see a raging gulf of flames. I’m like, ‘Whoa what’s going on?’”

The five-alarm fire was across the street from Briar Creek Health Center.

“My father is in a wheelchair, and they wouldn’t let me get close to the building because of the fire,” said Lisa Qualtieri, “So they sent me back out, and I have been walking around in circles trying to get through somehow and I haven’t been able to.”

Qualtieri says she left work to check on her parents. She did get through on the phone.

“Put everyone in their rooms where my parents live and shut the doors because of the smoke,” she added.

Qualtieri says she will not feel a sense of calm until she can see her parents.

“It was frightening, very frightening.”