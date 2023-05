CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters say they arrived at the apartment complex just before 7:30 p.m., on Monday, May 15th.

This was at the Whitehall Estates apartment complex, just off the intersection of South Tryon Street and West Arrowood Road. Firefighters say the fire was controlled in 42 minutes and no one was injured.

Authorities are still estimating how many residents have been displaced.