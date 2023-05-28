CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver was killed after their vehicle struck a light pole and a tree, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2:45 a.m. near 6800 Carmel Road in south Charlotte. The driver of a vehicle was found suffering from injuries and pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed the driver lost control, struck a light pole, and a tree, according to the police report.

A DWI Task Force, a major crash unit, and Medic were among the departments that responded to the scene.