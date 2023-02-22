CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Speed is suspected in a deadly car wreck that occurred near South End Tuesday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 p.m. Tuesday night near 450 Remount Road near South End. 41-year-old Diana Douglas was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Douglas lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and struck two trees. Speed is suspected and Douglas was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the police report. Toxicology results are pending, and this remains an active investigation. Det. Worthy is the lead on the case.