CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Presidents Cup stays with the Americans, just like it always does. Jordan Spieth capped off a perfect week at Quail Hollow by going 5-0.

His match helped set the tone for the Americans. The International team already was depleted by players who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf and were not eligible. It showed plenty of fight. It just doesn’t have a cup to show for it.

The Americans won for the ninth straight time, and their only loss was in 1998 since the matches began in 1994.

Xander Schauffele earned the point that clinched the cup for the Americans.