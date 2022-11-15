CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Commissioners voted to dish out two million dollars for the Tuckaseegee Dream Fields Education Center in West Charlotte during their meeting on Tuesday night.

The Knothole Foundation is building a state-of-the-art baseball, athletic, and education facility on Tuckaseegee road; the Knothole Founders estimate it will help thousands of underserved youth every year.

“We would like to establish a long-term partnership with Meck County to greatly increase diversity and participation of youth in affordable baseball and softball activities,” said Jeff Schaeffer, one of the founders of the Knothole foundation. “Our vision is real simple. We want to touch over 1500 kids a year.”

But some Commissioners had questions before agreeing to sign the hefty check.

“You know this economic input, who is going to be coming to these tournaments that you’ll be hosting?” Commissioner Elaine Powell asked.

Schaeffer said that underserved youth would be utilizing the facilities and traveling baseball and softball teams and clubs across the state.

The total cost of the project is around seven million dollars. The Knothole Foundation already has about five million covered from various donations and grants and received the last two million from Mecklenburg County on Tuesday night.

The Knothole Founders said the idea came about because, in recent years, baseball has become somewhat of an expensive sport, with rising equipment costs and transportation costs – many kids can’t afford to play.

The state-of-the-art athletic and academic complex will offer quality coaching and mentorship and baseball and softball team opportunities for youth.

They’ll also provide after-school programs, camps, and clinics.

The Knothole Founders estimate their program will impact around 15,000 underserved Mecklenburg County youth over the next ten years.