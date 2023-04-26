CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An east Charlotte charter school is facing a risk of its charter not being renewed by the state.

Eastside STREAM Academy, which is coming up for its first renewal since starting operations ten years ago, said one of its core missions is to help those academically at-risk.

However, low academic numbers and turnover are cited by the N.C. Charter School Advisory Board as reasons to reconsider Eastside STREAM’s charter.

‌In February, the advisory board voted unanimously not to recommend a three-year renewal. Another decision could come Thursday from that board, determining the school’s future.

Walter Bowers is the school’s board chair. He’s an attorney and former police officer, and Queen City News has spoken with him previously on other stories for legal insight.

“We still have 300 families that believe and want a positive outcome, and this is where they want their children to be,” he said on the school’s future.

Bowers said he came on board last year as board chair for Eastside STREAM to help the school’s situation. He has noted over the last two years; there has been a noted increase in scores, along with bringing in more teachers and staff focused on the charter school’s mission.

Bowers also noted that the charter school’s entire history would be the focus of any renewal, not just on recent measures, including professional developments for teachers and additional learning for students on weekends.

State officials have cited visits that showed continued turnover in staff and leadership. An advisory board staff member noted a conversation with a school leader in 2019: “he said there was inexperienced–ineffective–leadership, numerous teacher absences and resignations, high student turnover, frequent behavior incidents, along with an enrollment decrease.”

If the state decides not to renew the Eastside STREAM’s charter, it will end in June.

Bowers said he is more than open to having another group keep the school in operation if that happens.