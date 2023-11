CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper was seriously injured from an accident in north Charlotte Wednesday night, according to Medic.

The incident occurred around 9:50 p.m. Nov. 29 on Interstate 77 North near Exit 16 (Sunset Road). Traffic currently it not being impacted.

