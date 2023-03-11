CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Up to 100,000 people are expected at Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are warning drivers to stay out of Uptown.

The parade is making its post-pandemic return and will start at 11 a.m. on the corner of 9th Street and South Tryon.

Several roads surrounding the parade have been shut down to car traffic.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Festival started at 10 a.m. and is an all-day event.

Last year was supposed to be the 25th-anniversary celebration of the parade but lingering concerns over COVID prompted another cancellation.