CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Steele Creek Road and Westinghouse Boulevard in Charlotte.

Queen City News was live on scene where a large truck believed to be involved in the wreck could be seen as well as what appeared to be a car flipped over. Steele Creek Road is closed right now and it’s hard to make out there.

Both vehicles are in bad condition, the car with a pole that was knocked over and leaning on it.

Emergency officials are on the scene, however, the circumstances surrounding the accident have not yet been released. Medic said no patients were transported from the accident.