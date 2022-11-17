CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News has uncovered new information about the circumstances surrounding the death of a Charlotte woman who died while on a trip to Mexico.

Shanquella Robinson’s family tells QCN that her friends claimed she had alcohol poisoning but her death certificate stated her cause of death was a severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation, which is instability in the uppermost vertebrae.

New video emerged this week showing a fight inside the villa where the group was staying. Robinson’s family confirms with QCN the woman getting punched and kicked in the neck and head, seen in the video, was Shanquella.

On Thursday, Queen City News spoke with Mexican authorities who said the group also told them Shanquella Robinson had alcohol poisoning, which they learned was a false statement after getting the autopsy results back.

Authorities said they didn’t know video of a fight existed until Wednesday, adding this case is ‘very much open’ and they’re looking for answers.

