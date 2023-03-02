CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A storage facility caught fire in the University City area early Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on the 11800 block of University City Boulevard. A photo from the scene showed several storage units damaged by the flames.

(photo courtesy of the Charlotte Fire Department)





Outbound Highway 49 was closed as of 6:20 a.m.

Harrisburg Fire said it sent crews to assist Charlotte Fire to battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.