CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A storage facility caught fire in the University City area early Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
Officials said firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on the 11800 block of University City Boulevard. A photo from the scene showed several storage units damaged by the flames.
Outbound Highway 49 was closed as of 6:20 a.m.
Harrisburg Fire said it sent crews to assist Charlotte Fire to battle the blaze.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.