CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officials say they’re not expecting Friday’s storm to be as intense as Tuesday’s storm, but they are still preparing in case crews are going to have to respond to any debris in the road or any power calls.

According to the flood inundation mapping and alert network which tracks the flood risk and water levels in our area with various gauges, we’re currently at the normal level, but the ground is still saturated, and there’s still some debris clogging storm drains in the area, which is exactly what crews were out trying to clear Thursday in preparation.

The clogged storm drains from Tuesday were cleared out quickly because they say the amount of debris from Tuesday’s storm was less than they expected, however, some of the larger items they did clear out included tires and even a shopping cart.

On the Duke Energy side, 95% of the power outages from Tuesday were caused by trees and vegetation and both parties told me that while Friday’s storm doesn’t seem like it’s going to bring as much rain as Tuesday’s, they will be prepared either way.