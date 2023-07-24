CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Overnight storms that brought strong winds and heavy rain caused downed trees, floods, and flight delays on Monday.

As of Monday morning 27 flights had been delayed and 65 flights had been canceled, according to Flight Aware.

According to Duke Energy’s outage map, outages were under 500 by 6 a.m.

Flooding was reported along Providence Road in south Charlotte and a video sent to us from a viewer showed heavy floods near Providence Plantation.

Flooding was also reported in the Fort Mill area.

Fallen trees had shut down McCoy Road near Beatties Ford Road Monday morning and crews were out working to clear the roadways.