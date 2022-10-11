CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A student was expelled from a Charlotte academy after attacking another with a knife after school on Friday, Oct. 7, according to a school spokesperson.

The juvenile expelled was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and intent to kill and bring possession of a weapon to school.

The incident happened at Aristotle Preparatory Academy in northwest Charlotte.

The injury type was listed as a knife wound, and the victim was rushed to a local hospital.

Police reports say the suspect “assaulted the victim with the intent to kill the victim and caused serious injuries during the assault.”

Although the reports recorded the wound as ‘serious,’ school officials assured the student harmed did not sustain life-threatening injuries and is expected to fully recover.

School officials added that staff quickly responded to the incident in line with safety protocols to ensure the well-being of both students.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for violence or threats of any kind to students, staff, or the school,” the spokesperson wrote.