CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A student has been transported to the hospital after a vehicle hit them Thursday morning at a school bus stop, authorities tell Queen City News.

The incident happened at the corner of Arborgate Drive and E Arrowood Road.

The bus driver told QCN crews at the scene that ‘a kid was bumped by a car.’ Medic said the student was transported to Atrium CMC with serious injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said that the vehicle involved in this incident left the scene.

Children on CMS bus No. 1627 have been moved to CMS bus No. 1027. Both CMS and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police remain at the scene Thursday morning.