CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Students were sent home for the day after a snake was discovered in a classroom Thursday afternoon at a Steele Creek school, officials said.

The incident happened Thursday, Sept. 7, at Unity Classical Charter School located at 14613 Steele Creek Road.

School officials said the snake was found in a classroom, during normal school hours, while students were present.

“Our teachers followed safety protocol, kept the students out of harm’s way, and alerted the appropriate staff to assist in removal,” the Unity Classical Charter School communications team said. “Out of an abundance of caution, our staff made the decision to send students home immediately until we were certain there was no longer a risk.”

A wildlife removal expert was called in on Thursday to assess the situation.

“The safety of our scholars, teachers, and staff is priority. We are grateful for the quick response of our staff and families,” the school said.

Email sent to families on Thursday:

“Good morning families. This urgent message is to inform you that we will have to close the school due to the discovery of a snake in one of the classrooms.

We are asking families to please come as soon as possible to pick up your children until we can resolve the situation with Animal Control. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work together to ensure the safety of everyone at Unity.”

No word on what kind of snake was found inside the school on Thursday. Queen City News has reached out for further information.