The Sullenberger Aviation Museum is set to begin vertical construction soon. (Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Sullenberger Aviation Museum today announced the completion of its reopening campaign that’s garnered commitments of more than $31 million.

The “Lift Off Campaign” funds are intended for construction of the former Carolinas Aviation Museum’s new facility adjacent to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Ongoing fundraising efforts will continue for preopening operating costs.

The museum said that donations have come from the state of North Carolina, Mecklenburg County and city of Charlotte, as well as numerous foundations, individuals and corporations. Top gifts in the multi-year public-private partnership include Charlotte companies Honeywell and Red Ventures.

The facility is named in honor of “Miracle on the Hudson” pilot C.B. “Sully” Sullenberger. The plane from the 2009 incident was slated to fly to Charlotte and was housed in the previous version of the museum. The Carolinas Aviation Museum closed in July 2019 to prepare for its new vision.

Anticipated to reopen during the first half of 2024, the Sullenberger Aviation Museum’s extensive aircraft collection will enable authentic storytelling of the Carolinas’ aviation past, present and future and serve as a portal of opportunity for immersive and inclusive learning experiences, STEM education and workforce development.

Museum president Stephen Saucier noted that the facility will also improve economic vitality in Charlotte’s West End, with 125,000 visitors expected annually.

Vertical construction is expected to begin any day now following a groundbreaking in September 2022. It will be located at 4108 Minuteman Way.