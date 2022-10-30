CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Clouds continue to spill in ahead of our Halloween storm.

The storm arrives on Halloween. Showers arrive in the morning and linger through much of the afternoon. Expect on-and-off again spooky showers under gray skies. It does look like showers could linger for trick-or-treaters in the evening on their hunt for candy.

Showers and gray skies keep temperatures cool again with highs in the middle 60s. It will still feel damp for trick-or-treating.

The last of showers is Tuesday morning, with just clouds lingering Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures start to rebound with highs in the lower 70s.

There’s one small chance of a shower on Wednesday, otherwise, it looks like we’ll dry out late week with temperatures rebounding into the low to middle 70s.

Today: Cloudy & cool, spotty showers. High: 62.

Tonight: Cloudy, spotty showers. Low: 54.

Tomorrow, Halloween: Cloudy, spooky showers. High: 66.