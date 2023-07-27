CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When is the best time to buy an airline ticket? After a big Panther’s game or concert, we all know Uber and Lyft rides will likely cost a pretty penny.

It’s the law of supply and demand.

For decades, larger corporations have capitalized on dynamic pricing, and now restaurants are adopting the recipe for success.

“We’ll start to play with the price just a little bit to find the perfect balance of what the customer is willing to pay for that item.” Ashwin Kamlani is the Co-founder and CEO of Juicer, a company that automates so-called surge pricing for restaurants. His clients have seen sometimes an 8% increase in revenue based on dynamic pricing alone.

Based on microeconomics and a year’s worth of a restaurant’s sales data, Kamlani’s software calculates what time of day a customer might be willing to pay more for a specific meal.

“If we were to increase the price of that item between those hours in Uber Eats on that day by only 5%. What’s the reaction from the consumer.”

Kamlani says they haven’t had a single consumer complaint, but those we spoke to are skeptical of the practice.

“But at the same time, as a consumer, you’re like, who’s looking out for us?” one customer said. Another customer said, “As a consumer, I find that irritating and kind of shady. And once I figure it out, I would stop going there.”

Juicer is primarily focused on pricing for pickup, drive-thru kiosks, and delivery services (like Uber Eats) when customers expect to pay more. His clients are restaurants with 50-100 locations, but could the model function in fine dining?

Jon Dressler owns nearly half a dozen restaurants in Charlotte and says margin management is like a science. “I’m not sure as much that consumers would pay attention to prime-time dynamic pricing, but we do, and we don’t want to be subjected to answering questions of how come if we come at 7:00, we’re paying $12, and because we’re coming at 8:00, we’re paying $14. I just don’t think that’s fair.”

But when does pricing for a profit push customers too far? Recently, a Mcdonald’s in Connecticut went viral for charging big bucks for a big mac meal — $17.59.

According to McCheapest, an app that tracks the price of Big Macs at every McDonald’s location across the U.S., Big Mac prices in the Charlotte area, will cost you anywhere from $4.30 – $5.20.

Restaurants aren’t the only ones trying to cash in on customers. Restaurant management software company, Toast, announced it’s now removing a 99-cent hidden processing fee it was adding to customers’ bills after it received widespread backlash.

A form of dynamic pricing has already altered our habits with happy hour discounts and early bird specials. Kamlani says they’re already cooking up a plan to help both the restaurant owners and the customers.