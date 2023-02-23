CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was arrested after ‘ramming’ into a police vehicle and leading officers on a chase in Charlotte Thursday afternoon, according to CMPD.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. and began in Uptown before the suspect crashed on West Morehead Street.

Police say an officer was pulling in front of the suspects car, began to get out of the patrol car, and the suspect ‘rammed’ into the police car and sped off.

Authorities began a pursuit through Uptown, eventually ending when the suspect crashed on West Morehead Street between Greenland Avenue and Wilkinson Boulevard.

The subject was taken into custody without incident. Police confirmed the suspect was a convicted felon with outstanding warrants.

The person had two illegal firearms, including an AR-15, in the car.