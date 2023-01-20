CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was arrested, and another is wanted in connection to a series of armed robberies in Charlotte, according to CMPD.

Jamaris Smith, 33, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 19, and was charged with the following robberies:

20230117-2312-01 (Sam’s Mart)

20230118-1536-05 (Walgreens)

20230118‐2038‐01 (CVS)

20230118‐2312‐00 (Circle K)

20230119‐0120‐01 (7-Eleven)

20230119‐0614‐00 (Burger King)

Jamaris Smith (Courtesy: MSCO)

Police say around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18; Smith robbed the Walgreens on the 1700 block of East W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officers were told a black male suspect entered the pharmacy, ‘pointed the handgun at the cashier, and demanded property,’ taking it before he left the store.

After that incident, Smith was found connected to robberies at four other establishments.

Criminal intelligence located a license plate tag for a vehicle the suspect was seen in at several of the robbery locations, eventually helping lead to Smith’s arrest.

He was taken to LEC in Uptown to be interviewed; following this, he was taken into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Department and charged.

A second suspect, who police are asking for help identifying, was involved in a robbery at the same Walgreens Smith robbed — only the next day, Thursday, Jan. 19.

That suspect also demanded property and left the store with it on foot.

He is described as a 6’0″ black male wearing a gray hoodie, maroon jogging pants, and white sneakers. Additionally, he has a tattoo on his left hand and a cross tattoo on his forehead between his eyes.

Armed Robbery Suspect (Courtesy: CMPD)

CMPD clarified the robberies are not connected.

With any information, contact Charlotte CrimeStoppers.