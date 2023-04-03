CHARLOTTE N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The suspect in the March 26 shooting death in southwest Charlotte has been arrested, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported Monday.

Jorge Flores, 22, was charged with murder, attempted murder, discharge a weapon into occupied property and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The incident around 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Cherrycrest Lane off Archdale Drive. Two victims were reportedly found suffering from gunshot wounds, CMPD said, and both were transported to an area medical center where one of them was pronounced dead.

The victim’s family has been notified of the arrest.

The victim in this case has been identified as Isayah 19-year-old Malik Stywall. The victim’s family has been notified of his death.