CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect has been arrested and will be extradited to York County, S.C., after leading law enforcement on a multi-state chase that ended in Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the suspect led officers on a chase that ended at Ardrey Kell Road on Thursday, Oct. 26. The suspect sustained injuries in the chase, they said.

During the pursuit, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office also manned a perimeter on their side of the county line until the person was taken into custody.

The suspect will be extradited to the YCSO soon, CMPD explained. The suspect involved in Thursday’s chase faces several charges, including eluding law enforcement.

The York County Sheriff’s Office is taking the lead in this case. Queen City News has reached out for further information as to why the suspect was being pursued in the first place.