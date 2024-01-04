CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect is in custody after a heavy police presence was seen off Interstate 85 at Billy Graham Parkway Thursday night.

Gaston County officials say officers were tracking down a suspect who fled during a traffic stop earlier in the evening.

The ramp from I-85 North to Billy Graham is back open after being temporarily closed during this investigation. In addition to Gaston County Police, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and N.C. State Highway Patrol were also at the scene.

Medic said no injuries were reported.